The Verge reports: “Secretive augmented reality startup Magic Leap is alleging that its current director of global security tried to extort the company for ‘millions of dollars’ by threatening to file frivolous lawsuits against it. In a complaint published yesterday, the company asked a Texas court to preemptively declare that Magic Leap did not discriminate or retaliate against Todd Keil, a former Department of Homeland Security employee who joined Magic Leap in 2015.”

