Variety reports: “An unscripted series from Kim Kardashian West — featuring famous people getting punked by their kids — is coming to Facebook’s Watch video service. The 10-episode ‘You Kiddin’ Me’ is ‘inspired by Kardashian West’s own fun family antics,’ according to the producers. In the comedic prank series, the kids are in charge — and their parents must do everything their own children tell them to do.”

