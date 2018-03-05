Tech Crunch reports: “Netflix this morning announced a series of updates that will make its service more family-friendly, including an additional option to set a PIN code on individual series or movies, as well as improvements to how its content ratings will appear to viewers. The changes are notable in light of Disney’s planned entry in the streaming market in 2019, when it will launch a Netflix competitor, specifically aimed at families, and lacking R-rated content.”
As Disney's streaming service nears, Netflix rolls out improved parental controls