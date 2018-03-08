Variety reports: “Pull out the giant tub of popcorn: Upstart Atom Tickets has banked more than $60 million in funding to take on the online movie-ticketing segment’s leader, NBCUniversal-owned Fandango. The company’s Series C funding was led by Fidelity Management & Research Co., with participation from previous investors Disney, Lionsgate, and 20th Century Fox Film. The trio of Hollywood studios pumped $50 million into Atom in 2016.”

