Venture Beat reports: “FoxNext Games continues its expansion with the launch of a new San Francisco game studio, Fogbank Entertainment. The division of 21st Century Fox Holdings (itself being acquired by Disney) has been expanding rapidly in the game business, and this deal follows on a flurry of announcements, including the acquisition of Cold Iron Studios in San Jose, California and the unveiling of a new virtual reality game Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR.”

