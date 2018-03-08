The Verge reports: “Oculus Rift owners discovered that their headsets had stopped working yesterday, thanks to an expired certificate. It appears Oculus forgot to renew its security certificate, causing part of the Rift app to crash and prevent access to its VR software. While temporary fixes involved setting a computer’s date to earlier in the week, Oculus is now issuing a software update to fix the problem.”
Oculus brings Rift VR headsets back to life with a software fix