Venture Beat reports: “PUBG Corp. announced today that it has acquired MadGlory, a company that works on network features like matchmaking, tournaments, and game chat. The firm is now PUBG MadGlory. PUBG MadGlory’s acquisition also marks the start of the new PUBG Developer Portal. This will give community developers a chance to create add-ons and sites that take advantage of game data collected through PUBG.”

