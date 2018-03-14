Variety reports: “After weeks of YouTube facing scrutiny over the proliferation of conspiracy-theory videos on its service, CEO Susan Wojcicki announced a new strategy to combat misinformation by pointing users to Wikipedia and other third-party sites debunking them. YouTube will not block any conspiracy-theory content, however, unless it runs afoul of the video platform’s community guidelines.”
YouTube Responds to Conspiracy-Videos Controversy With Plan to Link to Wikipedia