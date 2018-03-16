SHARE

Venture Beat reports: “Mobile esports is getting a big endorsement today as the esports franchise Immortals is announcing it has created a new division, Immortals Mobile, and acquired a team to compete in esports competitions for Tencent’s popular Arena of Valor game. Arena of Valor is a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that has rocketed to the top of the mobile charts, particularly in China.”

