Mashable reports: “In celebration of the late Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday and the 50th anniversary of his show, Twitch is hosting a marathon of the beloved Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood this week. Starting on Tuesday, free live streaming service Twitch will be airing every single episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET with 90 of its most popular episodes and then running through all 856 episodes from the show’s 33-year run.”

Read more