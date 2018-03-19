Tech Crunch reports: “Last year, Google launched Instant Apps, a way for developers to give users a native app experience that didn’t involve having to install anything.Today, the company is extending this program to games. Thanks to this, you can now see what playing a level or two of Clash Royale, Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire or Panda Pop is like without having to go through the usual install procedure.”
Google Play Instant lets you try games without having to install them