Variety reports: “Shares of Facebook continued their downward slide Tuesday as investors feared regulatory repercussions after revelations about the company’s mishandling of data on 50 million users. Facebook’s stock was down 5.0% as of 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, after a 6.8% drop Monday. As of midday Tuesday, the decline has wiped out around $61 billion of the company’s market value since last Friday’s closing price.”

