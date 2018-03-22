Venture Beat reports: “Fortnite and PUBG Mobile have both just launched on smartphones and tablets, and the two games are dominating the iOS charts. PUBG Mobile, which launched March 19, is the most downloaded game on the iOS App Store right now. Fortnite, which went live March 15 for invitees, finally just overtook Candy Crush Saga as the top-grossing game, according to app-store-intelligence firm Sensor Tower.”

