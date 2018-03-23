Tech Crunch reports: “Yet another price drop for MoviePass. Following statements that the app was tracking customers’ location, which CEO Mitch Lowe quickly backtracked on, the company is again dropping its pricing in an effort to attract more sign-ups in the wake of the bad press. The company has come under fire for a series of misleading statements, which has left some customers wary about using the service.”
After app tracking scandal, MoviePass drops its annual pricing again