Variety reports: “Augmented reality startup Magic Leap has started to send a limited number of its headsets to developers, but is asking them for extreme security measures to prevent leaks: Devices need to be stored in a locked safe when not in use, Bloomberg reported Friday. The company gave the public a first look at its hardware in December, when it announced that it would make a developer version of the device available in 2018.”
Home augmented reality Magic Leap Asks Developers to Keep Devices in Safe