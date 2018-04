Variety reports: “Shares in CBS Corp. and Viacom were on the move in different directions Tuesday as the companies prepare to engage in what are sure to be arduous acquisition talks. A report Monday by Reuters that CBS intends to make a low-ball all-stock offer for Viacom — valuing the company below its current market cap of about $12 billion — sent CBS shares higher and Viacom shares lower in early trading Tuesday.”

Read more