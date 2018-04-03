Venture Beat reports: “Mozilla is doubling down on its mixed reality efforts with the announcement of a new browser built specifically for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets. Most headset makers already offer their own browsers, of course, including Oculus, Samsung, and Microsoft. But Mozilla is pitching Firefox Reality as a cross-platform browser that will work on any headset.”
Home augmented reality Mozilla announces Firefox Reality, a cross-platform browser for AR and VR headsets