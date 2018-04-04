Mashable reports: “Mark Zuckerberg will testify in Washington on consumer privacy this month. The decision comes in wake of a massive scandal involving Trump-linked firm Cambridge Analytica that nefariously obtained access to 50 million Facebook users’ profile information. Two U.S. Democratic Senators called for Zuckerberg’ personal testimony in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.”
