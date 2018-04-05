Leading Digital Comics Tapas Platform Continues To Grow In 2018 With A $5 Million Investment Round

And 2.1 Million Monthly Active Users

San Francisco, CA – April 5th, 2018 – Tapas Media (https://tapas.io/), the next-generation digital publishing company that specializes in bite-sized comic books and novels, today announced that it will be expanding into the video games category. The move follows Tapas Media’s recent $5 Million Series A-2 round (bringing its investment to $10.8 Million total), which will help the brand grow its partnerships, content slate and revenue streams. Tapas Media has over 2.1 Million monthly active users worldwide and 3 Billion episode views thanks to its library of 48,000+ titles from 32,000+ independent comic book creators. The co-investment was led ID Ventures, SBI Investment Korea, Medici Investment and EN Investment.

Tapas Media’s first video game venture as publisher is a mobile side-scrolling puzzle game, “Dungeon Construction Co.”, a popular comic book series already on the Tapas platform, created by Enzo, Jose D Rojas and Luke McKay. Tapas Media will be teaming up with indie game studio, Red Kraken Apps, who will develop the games app for Apple and Android devices. Red Kraken Apps recently showcased at Casual Connect’s Indie Prize event with their own game, “Catasaurus Rex And The Infinite Papercut”. “Dungeon Construction Co.” will be the first digital comic IP that Tapas Media hopes to transition into an interactive entertainment experience, as it plans to bring over other best-selling titles to gamers shortly as well.

Seeing a natural crossover between digital comic and app audiences, Tapas Media has previously collaborated with games companies including NCSoft and Machine Zone through its marketing initiatives. Over the past year, Tapas Media has become a key distribution partner for licensed IPs through exclusive deals with Asian entertainment leaders including Tencent, Kakao and U17.com, as well as international book publishing houses such as Hachette Book Group and Penguin Random House. Tapas has also forged a new in-house incubation program with the vision of co-developing new IPs with upcoming comic book creators.

“Adapting our best-selling digital comic IPs into mobile gaming experiences seemed like a natural next step for our business and community,” commented Joshua Bakken, Head of Innovation for Tapas Media. “Our audiences are incredibly passionate and are always looking for new ways to engage with their favorite titles. I feel like our games will also be a great starting point for players to discover Tapas’ comic book catalog as well.”

“It’s been a pleasure to develop ‘Dungeon Construction Co.’ into a game with the comic’s creators and Tapas Media,” added Daniel Norman, Creative Director and co-Founder of Red Kraken Apps. “The series has around 45 episodes online, and so we have a wealth of characters and storylines to bring to life in the app for a thoroughly rewarding game experience.”

“Dungeon Construction Co.” will be released as a mobile game this summer. The Tapas Media digital platform is currently accessible online (https://tapas.io/) and through its mobile app from the AppStore and Google Play Store.