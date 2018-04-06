The Verge reports: “After TechCrunch reported that Facebook has been quietly deleting messages CEO Mark Zuckerberg has sent via Messenger, the company is now saying that the ability to retract messages will soon be available to all Messenger users. According to TechCrunch, an ‘unsend’ feature is coming in the next few months, though it provided no further details on how this new function works.”
Home Featured Top Slider Facebook Messenger will add an ‘unsend’ feature after secretly deleting Zuckerberg’s messages