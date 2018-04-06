Variety reports: “Netflix is seeking to acquire L.A.-based billboard company Regency Outdoor Advertising with an offer of more than $300 million, Reuters reported. Netflix is not the only bidder for Regency Outdoor and the acquisition talks may fall through, according to the Reuters report, which cited anonymous sources. Netflix made its first acquisition ever last summer, in a deal to buy comic-book publisher Millarworld.”
Home advertising Netflix in Talks For $300 Million-Plus Acquisition of L.A. Billboard Company