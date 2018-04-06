Venture Beat reports: “Epic Games’s Fortnite: Battle Royale has earned over $15 million from in-app purchases in its first month, according to market researcher Sensor Tower. The free-to-play game has been downloaded over 11 million times worldwide, and it’s now ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store. After an invite-only launch in mid-March, Epic opened up its shooter sensation to all iOS players on Monday.”

