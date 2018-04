Venture Beat reports: “Ubisoft announced today that it will open a new studio in Winnipeg. Ubisoft Winnipeg will create 100 new jobs for the industry over the next five years, and it’s the third new studio that the French publisher has announced in the last two months. Ubisoft has studios in 30 countries hosting over 13,000 employees, with 4,500 of them in Canada.”

