The Hollywood Reporter reports: “When Congress passed sweeping tax changes at the end of last year, Netflix became one of the first companies to restructure its compensation to top executives. The amended tax law no longer allowed companies to deduct performance-based bonuses to those managers making more than $1 million. So in light of the change, Netflix scrapped cash bonuses in favor of higher salary.”
Home Featured Top Slider Netflix Accused of Violating U.S. Tax Law in Bonuses to Top Executives