Hypebot reports: “Spotify has acquired music licensing platform Loudr. The company was founded in 2013 to build services that make it easy for content creators, aggregators and digital music services to identify, track and pay royalties to music publishers. Details of today’s Spotify Loudr acquisition were not announced, but the startup had only raised a total of $600,000 in seed finding back in 2013 and 2014.”

