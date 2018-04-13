Venture Beat reports: “Sony is actively working on powerful new PlayStation VR livestreaming and mixed reality features that might become accessible to users in the future — but they could be held back due to the PlayStation 4’s limited computing power. The good news: Sony has tested an enhanced VR version of the PS4’s existing Share feature, including several additions that would enhance livestreaming of VR content.”
Home Featured Top Slider Sony is considering new PSVR livestreaming and mixed reality features