The Verge reports: “Facebook could face billions of dollars in fines after a federal judge ruled that the company must face a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Facebook’s facial recognition features violate Illinois law by storing biometric data without user consent. In a statement to Reuters, Facebook said, ‘We continue to believe the case has no merit and will defend ourselves vigorously’.”
