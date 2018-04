Variety reports: “A lineup of nearly 200 games in the NBA’s fledgling hoops esports league this year is coming to Twitch. The NBA 2K League announced a multiyear pact with Twitch that includes live broadcast rights to all games. Under the terms of the pact, Amazon-owned Twitch has exclusive live rights to the NBA 2K League’s inaugural 2018 season, which tips off May 1.”

