Deadline Hollywood reports: “NBCUniversal, Fox, Turner and Viacom reached a multi-year agreement to work together to provide advertisers with advanced tools to more precisely target television audiences. Today’s partnership, announced ahead of the television Upfront ad buying season, will marry NBC’s sophisticated Audience Studio data with Open AP, a platform that allows advertisers to create targeting parameters and reach the same audience across television networks.”
