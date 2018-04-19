The Verge reports: “PopSugar, the venture capitalist-backed, multimillion-dollar media company that has allegedly been repurposing Instagram photos of small potatoes style bloggers for affiliate-link content. As first reported by The Fashion Law this week, PopSugar was accused of stealing the personal photos of style bloggers and micro-influencers (those with fewer than 10,000 followers), using them to generate their own affiliate-link commissions.”

Read more