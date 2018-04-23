Variety reports: “Netflix is going deeper into hock — announcing plans to offer $1.5 billion in debt notes — money it needs as it continues to dial up spending on original TV shows and movies. In announcing the planned debt financing Monday, Netflix included the standard boilerplate that it expects to use the net proceeds ‘for general corporate purposes,’ but the company has been clear that it’s plowing capital into content.”
