Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Microsoft has been accused of “egregious and wilful” patent infringement in a lawsuit filed against it by Infernal Technologies and Terminal Reality.According to the filing, a number of games developed by Microsoft including — but not limited to — Halo 5, the Crackdown series, multiple Forza titles, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Sea of Thieves, infringe on Patents ‘488 and ‘822.”
