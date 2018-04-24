Variety reports: “Spotify announced a series of improvements to its free tier at a press event on Tuesday that it says will help boost the number of users on its paid premium service. These include a wide variety of enhancements to its mobile app, including more control over how to explore, more access to playlists and other music, greater recommendations when building playlists, and a reduction in the amount of data it uses.”
