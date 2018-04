Variety reports: “Bandai Namco, publisher of the ‘Tekken’ and ‘Soulcalibur’ series, is partnering with independent developer DigixArt and “Wallace & Gromit” creator Aardman Animation Studios on a new story-driven World War I adventure game called ’11-11: Memories Retold,’ the companies announced today. Bandai’s involvement is perhaps the most surprising, as it’s typically known for putting out large-scale, AAA games.”

Read more