Hypebot reports: “Sonos is filed to go public as early as June, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. According to documents filed with the SEC, Sonos hopes to be valued at $3 billion for the IPO.The Sonos IPO comes on the heels of Spotify’s successful direct public stock offering, and strong signs Tencent Music, the giant Chinese based music streamer, while file for an IPO in the coming weeks.”

