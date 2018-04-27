Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Four leading digital storefronts have been reported by the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) for breaching European consumer legislation. A survey carried out in December last year found that Nintendo failed to offer consumers the option to cancel software pre-ordered on the eShop. The NCC says it previously wrote to Nintendo asking for the platform holder to change its practices and comply with the rules.”
