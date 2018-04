Variety reports: “As part of a strong Sony earnings report for its 2017-18 fiscal year (which ended on March 31) the company’s music division’s revenue rose more than 12% to around $4.03 billion in Rob Stringer’s first year at the helm as CEO. Streaming revenues soared more than 37% to $1.8 billion, comprising more than 44% of the music division’s total.”

Read more