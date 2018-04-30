Venture Beat reports: “After a report over the weekend revealed that the researcher accused of giving analytics firm Cambridge Analytica improper access to Facebook user data also had access to data from Twitter’s API, Cambridge Analytica is denying that it worked with the researcher on data obtained from Twitter. A Twitter spokesperson also told VentureBeat that the company has removed Cambridge Analytica as an advertiser.”
