Variety reports: “NBCUniversal has partnered with Google to produce and distribute original 360-degree video and 180VR video content for properties like ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and SYFY Wire. Altogether, the partnership will result in at least 10 multi-episode VR productions. These videos were produced with Jump, Google’s 360-degree video capture and production platform.”

