Variety reports: “It appears ‘Nintendo Labo’ is struggling to find an audience. It sold through only 30% of its initial shipment in Japan its first week, according to sales tracker Media Create (translated by Siliconera). The educational cardboard construction kits are peripherals for the Nintendo Switch. ‘Labo’ launched on April 20 worldwide and sold about 119,000 units in Japan its opening week.”

