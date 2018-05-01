Variety reports: “On Tuesday, Disney Digital Network execs showed off more fruits of the family-focused drive. At its Digital Content NewFronts presentation in NYC, it unveiled a programming lineup targeted at Gen Z and millennial consumers — and a lot of it’s geared around promoting Disney franchises and history. The new initiatives include Disney Eats, a new food-centered content brand with original shows from Tastemade.”
Home Featured Top Slider Disney Digital Doubles Down on ‘Brand Safe’ Family Content and Commerce, Sets...