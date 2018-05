Variety reports: “Universal Pictures has teamed up with renowned VR studio Felix & Paul Studios on the production of a new Jurassic World VR mini-series. The two parter, dubbed ‘Jurassic World: Blue,’ was released for Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR Tuesday. The release came just in time for the expected launch of the Oculus Go headset at Facebook’s f8 developer conference.”

