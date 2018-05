Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Mobile games giant Glu has released the results for the first quarter of the new financial year, showing strong improvements across the board. For the three months ended March 31st, revenues rose by 43 per cent year-on-year from $56.8 million in 2017 to $81.4 million. The firm only highlighted one major launch for the period, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018.”

