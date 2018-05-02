Variety reports: “London-based tech start-up JAAK has announced a successful pilot of its blockchain network, KORD. Pilot participants include BMG, Global Music Rights, Outdustry, Phoenix Music International Ltd, Sentric, Warner Music Group and Warner/Chappell Music. The mere mention of the word ‘blockchain’ can make people’s brains shut off, but the pilot is a step forward for a plan to use the technology to solve vast inconsistencies in royalty payments.”

Read more