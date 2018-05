Venture Beat reports: “God of War isn’t just a critical darling — it’s also major sales success. Sony announced today that the reboot of the action series has sold 3.1 million copies in its first three days. This makes it the PlayStation 4’s fastest-selling exclusive ever. Sony still has other major exclusives coming this year to the PlayStation 4, notably Insomniac’s Spider-Man, which comes out on September 7.”

Read more