Variety reports: “Warner Music Group posted strong fiscal second-quarter financial results this morning, with total revenue up 16.7% (10.4% in constant currency) and digital revenue up 24.6% (19.7% in constant currency). Digital revenue represented 56.8% of total revenue, compared to 53.2% in the prior-year quarter. The company also announced that it has sold 75% of its shares in Spotify, worth around $400 million.”

