Variety reports: “The Prince Estate and Tidal announced today that the streaming service will exclusively debut an album of previously unreleased music by the late artist. According to the announcement, the album will contain ‘previously unreleased music sourced from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings.’ The album – expected to be released in 2019 – will stream exclusively on Tidal for fourteen days and will be available for download seven days after its debut.”

