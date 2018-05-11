The Verge reports: “Facebook is reportedly planning to launch its own cryptocurrency, according to a report from Cheddar’s Alex Heath. Currently, there isn’t too much detail, but the company is said to be specifically focused on using cryptocurrency specifically for facilitating payments on the platform, something that could be a pretty dramatic shift given Facebook’s huge user base and existing marketplace section of the site for buying and selling goods.”
Facebook reportedly plans to launch its own cryptocurrency