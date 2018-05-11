Variety reports: “Michael Mauler is out as CEO of GameStop after just three months on the job, the video game retailer announced Friday.Mauler resigned for ‘personal reasons’ effective immediately, GameStop said in a press release.’His resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its financial reporting, policies or practices or any potential fraud relating thereto,’ a spokesperson told Variety.”
