Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Huya has successfully completed an Initial Public Offering, raising $180 million and securing approval to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The China-based firm is a subsidiary of livestreaming social media service YY, with Huya specialising in video games and esports-related broadcasts. The company sold 15 million shares during the IPO at a price of $12 per share, according to an official release.”

